International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.62. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 190,288 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $112.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, Director Anton J. Drescher sold 60,300 shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $78,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 140,462 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 14,047,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,779,000 after buying an additional 50,469 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 172,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 600,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 148,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

