International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.62. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 190,288 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $112.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.61.
In related news, Director Anton J. Drescher sold 60,300 shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $78,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
