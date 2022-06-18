International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CAO James D. Small III Sells 7,000 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $156,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

INSW stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brightlight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,511,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter worth about $18,455,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1,275.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 644,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 598,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 340,850 shares during the period. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,335,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INSW. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

About International Seaways (Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

