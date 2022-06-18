Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) PT Lowered to $2.00

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

IDN has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.63.

NASDAQ:IDN opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $9.68.

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Intellicheck by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 67,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

