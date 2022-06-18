Integrity Financial Corp WA Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wright Fund Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,800,000 after buying an additional 3,697,560 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 4,024,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,417,000 after buying an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 190,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,436,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,312,000 after purchasing an additional 182,212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $112.08 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $108.11 and a one year high of $155.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.34 and its 200 day moving average is $132.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

