Integrity Financial Corp WA Invests $47,000 in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 462.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI opened at $117.60 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $132.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

