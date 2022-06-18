Integrity Financial Corp WA Invests $393,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after buying an additional 11,804,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after buying an additional 5,730,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,623,101,000 after buying an additional 1,380,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,496,355,000 after buying an additional 183,779 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,185,537,000 after buying an additional 2,336,314 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

