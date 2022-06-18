Integrity Financial Corp WA Invests $34,000 in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000.

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $36.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

