Integrity Financial Corp WA Invests $193,000 in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $367.66 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $411.70 and a 200-day moving average of $438.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

