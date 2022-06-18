Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Sells 5,010 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $684,716.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,860,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ZS stock traded up $8.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,505,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,633. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.01 and a beta of 1.12.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.26.
About Zscaler (Get Rating)
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
