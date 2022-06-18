Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Sells 5,010 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $684,716.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,860,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ZS stock traded up $8.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,505,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,633. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zscaler by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,054,000 after purchasing an additional 38,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,632,000 after purchasing an additional 61,346 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.26.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.