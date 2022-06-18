Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Sells 285 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) COO Thomas Netzer sold 285 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $12,970.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,951.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Thomas Netzer sold 142 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $12,417.90.

Shares of W stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,052,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,530. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.01. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $328.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.90.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.44). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $190.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Wayfair by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in Wayfair by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Wayfair by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Wayfair by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

