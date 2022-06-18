Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Sells 1,253 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $90,441.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,770.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,897. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.59.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GWRE shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

