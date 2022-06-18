Insider Buying: Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) Insider Purchases £9,975 in Stock

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating) insider David Sproston purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 399 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £9,975 ($12,107.05).

Shares of Portmeirion Group stock opened at GBX 407.50 ($4.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 481.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 579.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.99 million and a P/E ratio of 17.34. Portmeirion Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 390 ($4.73) and a one year high of GBX 920 ($11.17).

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

