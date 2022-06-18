Insider Buying: Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) Insider Purchases £9,975 in Stock

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating) insider David Sproston purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 399 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £9,975 ($12,107.05).
Shares of Portmeirion Group stock opened at GBX 407.50 ($4.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 481.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 579.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.99 million and a P/E ratio of 17.34. Portmeirion Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 390 ($4.73) and a one year high of GBX 920 ($11.17).
About Portmeirion Group (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for Portmeirion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portmeirion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.