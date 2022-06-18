Insider Buying: Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Purchases 650 Shares of Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) Director Krystal Murphy Nelson purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NRIM traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 54,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,770. The firm has a market cap of $228.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.70. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NRIM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 39,047 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the first quarter valued at $311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 22.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

