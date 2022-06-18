Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE IPHI opened at $172.27 on Tuesday. Inphi has a 12-month low of $91.07 and a 12-month high of $185.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.27.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inphi (IPHI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.