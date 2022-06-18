Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 90 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $178.25 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.33 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.31.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.55.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

