Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $892,000 Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Anthem were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Anthem by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $1,854,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $444.32 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $497.82 and its 200-day moving average is $470.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.
In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ANTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.41.
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
