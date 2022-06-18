Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,731.57

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,731.57 ($21.02) and traded as high as GBX 1,829.82 ($22.21). Imperial Brands shares last traded at GBX 1,780 ($21.60), with a volume of 2,940,727 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on IMB. Barclays upped their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.49) to GBX 2,300 ($27.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($24.27) to GBX 2,250 ($27.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.49) to GBX 2,250 ($27.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.70) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,188 ($26.56).

The stock has a market cap of £16.95 billion and a PE ratio of 8.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,733.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,679.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a GBX 21.27 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.65%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

