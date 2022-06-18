IMPACTfolio LLC Purchases 1,792 Shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,111.1% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 161,436 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period.

NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.42.

