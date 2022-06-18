IMPACTfolio LLC Has $7.16 Million Stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.3% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. IMPACTfolio LLC owned approximately 0.82% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 555,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 80,364 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 18,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SUSC opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $28.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.