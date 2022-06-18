IMPACTfolio LLC Has $348,000 Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up 0.3% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,204,000 after purchasing an additional 183,464 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 388,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,643,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,994,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total value of $5,750,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at $88,012,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $5,593,163.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,078,443.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 339,348 shares of company stock valued at $51,847,986. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $143.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $128.92 and a one year high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

