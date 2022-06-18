IMPACTfolio LLC Acquires 87 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $307,506,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WST opened at $282.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.34. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.89 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.
WST has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
West Pharmaceutical Services Profile (Get Rating)
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.