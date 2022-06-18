IMPACT Silver (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Shares Down 3.4%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 33,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 128,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37.

About IMPACT Silver (OTCMKTS:ISVLF)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It primarily owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

