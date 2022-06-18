IMPACT Silver (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Shares Down 3.4%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 33,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 128,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37.
About IMPACT Silver (OTCMKTS:ISVLF)
