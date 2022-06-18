Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) PT Lowered to $20.00 at B. Riley

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Identiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Identiv in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46. Identiv has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $247.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.77 million. Identiv had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, analysts predict that Identiv will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,629,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,313,439.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 180,972 shares of company stock worth $2,213,618. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 278,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Identiv by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 32,327 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Identiv by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 4th quarter worth $568,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,377,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

