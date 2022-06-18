Idena (IDNA) Achieves Market Cap of $2.60 Million

Idena (IDNA) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Idena has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. Idena has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $126,489.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.6% against the dollar and now trades at $904.14 or 0.04429784 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00302221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00092001 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013021 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 85,818,712 coins and its circulating supply is 60,562,549 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The official website for Idena is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.