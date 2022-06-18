Idena 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $135,899.00 (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, Idena has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. Idena has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $135,899.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.06 or 0.02214749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00120550 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00094066 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013991 BTC.

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 86,260,541 coins and its circulating supply is 60,472,795 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

