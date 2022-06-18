ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Insider Sandra Pajarola Buys 10,000 Shares

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Rating) insider Sandra Pajarola acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,043 ($12.66) per share, with a total value of £104,300 ($126,593.03).

ICG Enterprise Trust stock opened at GBX 1,010 ($12.26) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £692.02 million and a PE ratio of 3.06. ICG Enterprise Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 989 ($12.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,314 ($15.95). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,088.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,167.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from ICG Enterprise Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

