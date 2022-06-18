Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Trading 19.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 18th. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,039.53 or 0.05359663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $322,255.59 and $12,239.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.09 or 0.02495861 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 44.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00205988 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00093220 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013675 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as τBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade τBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy τBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

