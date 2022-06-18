IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Lowered to $130.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.40.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.31 and its 200-day moving average is $107.92. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $158.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($2.15). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 828,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,118,000 after purchasing an additional 289,882 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.