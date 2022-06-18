Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $45.00.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp downgraded Huntsman from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.82.
Huntsman stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Huntsman has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $41.65.
Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Huntsman by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,636,000 after acquiring an additional 907,578 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Huntsman by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,834,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,886,000 after acquiring an additional 200,802 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $1,743,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $9,022,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $5,472,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.
Huntsman Company Profile (Get Rating)
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntsman (HUN)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.