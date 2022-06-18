Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $45.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp downgraded Huntsman from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.82.

Huntsman stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Huntsman has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $41.65.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Huntsman by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,636,000 after acquiring an additional 907,578 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Huntsman by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,834,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,886,000 after acquiring an additional 200,802 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $1,743,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $9,022,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $5,472,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

