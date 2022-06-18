HSBC Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €95.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €95.00 ($98.96) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($98.96) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($110.42) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($128.13) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($114.58) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Puma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €106.50 ($110.94).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of PUM stock opened at €65.02 ($67.73) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €69.01 and a 200-day moving average of €83.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85. Puma has a 12-month low of €60.30 ($62.81) and a 12-month high of €115.40 ($120.21). The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.42.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.