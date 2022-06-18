Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF (TSE:HEX) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF (TSE:HEX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of HEX stock opened at C$6.42 on Thursday. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF has a twelve month low of C$6.41 and a twelve month high of C$7.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.06.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF ( TSE:HEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$52.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$63.34 million.

