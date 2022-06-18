Horizon Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $709,031.15 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $709,031.15 and $59,198.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.1% against the dollar and now trades at $614.47 or 0.03258342 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005296 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00124399 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00095484 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00014057 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 167,158,003 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

