Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the May 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of Hippo stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. 2,306,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,993. The stock has a market cap of $537.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. Hippo has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Hippo had a negative net margin of 246.66% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hippo will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIPO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,998,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

