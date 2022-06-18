Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $88.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $103.00.

HSIC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.50.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $73.90 on Tuesday. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $70.25 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day moving average of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $1,787,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,610.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 46.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

