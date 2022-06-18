Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Raised to Buy at China Renaissance

China Renaissance upgraded shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOMO. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Hello Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hello Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Get Hello Group alerts:

MOMO opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. Hello Group has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.34. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Hello Group’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hello Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 3,968.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hello Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hello Group (Get Rating)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.