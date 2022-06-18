Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,240,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the May 15th total of 6,700,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of NYSE HLX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,788,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $150.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 398,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 118,121 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 487,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLX. StockNews.com raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

