Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Trading Up 4.5%

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.85 ($0.11). Approximately 1,377,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,992,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.47 ($0.10).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.34. The stock has a market cap of £54.70 million and a P/E ratio of -17.70.

About Helium One Global (LON:HE1)

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

