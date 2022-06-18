Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Trading Up 4.5%

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.85 ($0.11). Approximately 1,377,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,992,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.47 ($0.10).
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.34. The stock has a market cap of £54.70 million and a P/E ratio of -17.70.
About Helium One Global (LON:HE1)
