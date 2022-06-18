Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) to Issue Dividend of $0.69

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the bank on Sunday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of HLAN stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.46. The firm has a market cap of $181.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.68. Heartland BancCorp has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $95.00.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heartland BancCorp will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

