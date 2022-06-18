Head to Head Survey: Kroger (NYSE:KR) versus Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF)

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kroger and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kroger $137.89 billion 0.24 $1.66 billion $2.18 21.19 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kroger has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize.

Profitability

This table compares Kroger and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kroger 1.20% 29.97% 5.72% Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Kroger shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kroger shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kroger and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kroger 5 6 4 0 1.93 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 0 1 0 0 2.00

Kroger presently has a consensus target price of $51.61, suggesting a potential upside of 11.71%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a consensus target price of 29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.17%. Given Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize is more favorable than Kroger.

Summary

Kroger beats Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co. operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys. The company's marketplace stores offer full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty care, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys; and price impact warehouse stores provide grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets and online; and sells fuel through 1,613 fuel centers. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 2,726 supermarkets under various banner names in 35 states and the District of Columbia. The Kroger Co. was founded in 1883 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

