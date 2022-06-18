Head to Head Survey: Absci (ABSI) & The Competition

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Absci to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.0% of Absci shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Absci and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci -2,633.14% -36.19% -22.99% Absci Competitors -260.35% -8.17% -2.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Absci and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $4.78 million -$100.96 million -1.05 Absci Competitors $2.80 billion $97.54 million 12.85

Absci’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Absci. Absci is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Absci and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 1 3 3 0 2.29 Absci Competitors 39 576 1184 22 2.65

Absci presently has a consensus price target of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 486.21%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 59.21%. Given Absci’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Absci is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Absci peers beat Absci on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Absci (Get Rating)

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process. Absci Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

