Head-To-Head Analysis: AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) and Lear (NYSE:LEA)

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) and Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AEye and Lear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye N/A -51.85% -33.16% Lear 1.15% 7.51% 2.71%

26.5% of AEye shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Lear shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of AEye shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Lear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AEye and Lear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEye $3.01 million 155.79 -$65.01 million N/A N/A Lear $19.26 billion 0.38 $373.90 million $3.63 33.61

Lear has higher revenue and earnings than AEye.

Risk & Volatility

AEye has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lear has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AEye and Lear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lear 2 5 7 0 2.36

AEye currently has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 358.61%. Lear has a consensus target price of $169.64, suggesting a potential upside of 39.05%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AEye is more favorable than Lear.

Summary

Lear beats AEye on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AEye (Get Rating)

AEye, Inc. provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About Lear (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles. The company's E-Systems segment provides electrical distribution and connection systems that route electrical signals and networks; and manage electrical power within the vehicle for various powertrains. This segment's products comprise wire harnesses, terminals and connectors, engineered components, and junction boxes; electronic system products, including body domain control modules, smart and passive junction boxes, gateway and communication modules, integrated power modules, and high voltage switching and power control systems. It also offers software and connected services comprising Xevo Market, an in-vehicle commerce and service platform; and software and services for the cloud, vehicles, and mobile devices. In addition, this segment provides cybersecurity software; advanced vehicle positioning for automated and autonomous driving applications; and short-range communication and cellular protocols for vehicle connectivity. It offers its products and services under the XEVO, GUILFORD, EAGLE OTTAWA, ConfigurE+, INTUTM, LEAR CONNEXUSTM, EXO, JOURNEYWARE, ProTec, SMART JUNCTION BOX, STRUCSURE, AVENTINO, and TeXstyle brands. Lear Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

