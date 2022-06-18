Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of HWBK stock opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.80. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $159.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.87 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

In related news, Director Frank E. Burkhead acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $26,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at $469,388.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 34.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

