Harvest Finance (FARM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $22.37 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $31.54 or 0.00162610 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $21.38 million and approximately $22.37 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00011753 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009055 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000066 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000368 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 696,495 coins and its circulating supply is 678,017 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

