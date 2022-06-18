Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Hannover Rück from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hannover Rück from €190.00 ($197.92) to €180.00 ($187.50) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

HVRRF opened at $147.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.31. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of $147.66 and a 52 week high of $203.15.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.