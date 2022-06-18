Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded down 25.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 18th. Hakka.Finance has a total market capitalization of $574,152.37 and approximately $6,865.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,810.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00119180 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Profile

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 372,118,276 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance . The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hakka.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hakka.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

