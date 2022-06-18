Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.00

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$28.00 and last traded at C$28.71, with a volume of 2101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.25.

GCG has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$32.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$740.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29.

Guardian Capital Group ( TSE:GCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$75.07 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.82%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

