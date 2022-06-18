GSK (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,750 ($21.24) target price on the stock.

GSK has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($21.73) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($22.45) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,870 ($22.70) to GBX 1,910 ($23.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($16.99) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($21.24) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,761.92 ($21.39).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,683.60 ($20.43) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,751.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,658.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of £85.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.69. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,817 ($22.05).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s payout ratio is 0.79%.

In related news, insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($25.66) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($71,587.09).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

