Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives $19.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRPN. StockNews.com lowered Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Groupon to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Groupon alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Jan Barta purchased 11,846 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $148,311.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,271,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,443,511.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,925,044 shares of company stock worth $33,421,981 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Groupon by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Groupon by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Groupon has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The firm has a market cap of $446.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.13.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The coupon company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.14). Groupon had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Groupon will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Groupon (Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.