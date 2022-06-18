Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Up 1%

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.31 and last traded at $39.26. 13,919 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 930,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GO. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of -0.20.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $9,507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,182,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,018,539.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $76,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,105.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 652,766 shares of company stock valued at $24,451,569. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 490,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 328,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,368,000 after buying an additional 56,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after buying an additional 1,760,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.