Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Up 30.1% in May

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the May 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Greenland Technologies by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GTEC opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. Greenland Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

Greenland Technologies ( NASDAQ:GTEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Greenland Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

